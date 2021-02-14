True Seigniorage Dollar Trading 42.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $159,628.13 and $1,705.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00279564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00083667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00098162 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.74 or 0.91768875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060228 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

