TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.30

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and $152.06 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00069385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.39 or 0.00976766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051587 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.81 or 0.05195228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

