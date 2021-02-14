TrueDeck Market Cap Reaches $161,725.27 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $161,725.27 and $10,589.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00069094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.00971468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051592 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.00 or 0.05199681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

