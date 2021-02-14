TrueFeedBack (TFB) Market Cap Achieves $2.97 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $491,448.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00881654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.25 or 0.04890033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

