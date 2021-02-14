TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Hits $59.21 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $59.21 million and $12.35 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00072974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192825 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,148.55 or 0.84021871 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

