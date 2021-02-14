TrueFlip (TFL) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $3,571.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00972748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.90 or 0.05206448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

