Truepoint Inc. Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.