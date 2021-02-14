TrueUSD Trading Up 0% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $321.89 million and approximately $139.30 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.00989403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00052924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.70 or 0.05317119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 321,917,019 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

