TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $332.34 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $332.34 million and $132.09 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00909885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049653 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.46 or 0.05036322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 332,539,820 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.