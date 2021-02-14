Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 14th total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $47.85 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.