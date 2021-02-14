TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Up 576.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 576.1% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $221,087.23 and $80.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00323784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002436 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014290 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009560 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

