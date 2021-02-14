TrustVerse Reaches Market Cap of $9.32 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00961648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.17 or 0.05138228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars.

