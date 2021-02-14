TTC Market Capitalization Reaches $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00881654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.25 or 0.04890033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

