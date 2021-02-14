TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.