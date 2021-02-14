Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. 814,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,660. The company has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.