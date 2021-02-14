TurtleCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $881,759.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $881,759.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 168.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,374,387,735 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

