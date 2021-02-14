U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Cap of $7.25 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $13.72 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded up 122.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

