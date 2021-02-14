U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,380 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

