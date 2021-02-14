U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 783,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $723.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.22.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

