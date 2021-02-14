Ubiq Market Capitalization Reaches $16.35 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $16.35 million and $111,036.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,193.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.03 or 0.03665849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.55 or 0.00420728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $665.84 or 0.01410891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00457045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00301285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

