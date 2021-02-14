Ubiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.21 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $19.21 million and $118,882.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,447.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.69 or 0.03718477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.31 or 0.00453626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $705.72 or 0.01427224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00546313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $236.27 or 0.00477823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00344554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002798 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

