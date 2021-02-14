Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the January 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

