UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in UDR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.