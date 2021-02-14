UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Down 35.8% in January

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,090,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.71. 1,899,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

