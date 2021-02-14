UGAS Achieves Market Cap of $5.57 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. UGAS has a market cap of $5.57 million and $16.55 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 60.5% higher against the dollar.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

