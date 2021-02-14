UGAS (UGAS) Trading Up 18.1% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

