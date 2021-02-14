UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,732 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of UGI worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in UGI by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.