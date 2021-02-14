Ultiledger Market Capitalization Achieves $30.52 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $30.52 million and $181,014.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00870163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.38 or 0.04833885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.