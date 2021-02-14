Ultra Market Cap Tops $63.83 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.83 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,885.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $743.54 or 0.01520984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.92 or 0.00550102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008632 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,698 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

