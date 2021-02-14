Ultragate (ULG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Ultragate has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $36,395.90 and approximately $116.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,616,112 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

