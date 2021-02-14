UMB Bank N A MO Buys 3,941 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Aflac stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,056 shares of company stock worth $3,326,414. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

