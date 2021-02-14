UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

