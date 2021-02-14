UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $3,660,601. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

