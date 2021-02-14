UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.74 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 78.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 79.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 178.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 108.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

