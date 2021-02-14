UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of WY opened at $35.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

