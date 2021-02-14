UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 11,045 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,045 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $63,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,931. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA opened at $147.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

