UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $129.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

