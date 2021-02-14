UMB Bank N A MO Sells 122,556 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,556 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 79,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,157.28, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

