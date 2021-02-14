UMB Bank N A MO Sells 2,846 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.62.

STZ stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

