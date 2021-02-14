UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,192 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,216.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 419.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4,008.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,191,190 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Evergy by 198.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 467.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

