UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,177 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,265,000 after purchasing an additional 586,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

