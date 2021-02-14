UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,515 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

