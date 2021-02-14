UMB Bank N A MO Sells 5,049 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.47 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

