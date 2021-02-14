UMB Bank N A MO Sells 739 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $206.93 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

