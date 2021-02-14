Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Tops $121.63 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $121.63 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.00973057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052082 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.56 or 0.05209062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

