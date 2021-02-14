UNICORN Token (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $20,944.86

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $20,944.86 and approximately $15.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

