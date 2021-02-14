Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,735.45 ($61.87).

ULVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,961 ($51.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,310.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,529.07. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 42.84 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.