Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 358,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Union Pacific worth $463,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 261,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $213.16 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

