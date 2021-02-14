uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $451.50 million. uniQure posted sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,123.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $76.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $454.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.26 million, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $2,298,109. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

