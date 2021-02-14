uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

uniQure stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 300,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,997. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,109. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in uniQure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

